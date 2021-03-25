In November 2018, Trinidad and Tobago launched a shallow water bid round offering six blocks under an updated PSA framework, which includes a 12.5% royalty on gross production, payable by investors. The round is scheduled to close in May 2019 and has been reported to have already received significant interest. Further fiscal reforms including amendments to the Supplemental Petroleum Tax are under consideration, however appear to be of lower priority than gas sector reforms. In addition to fiscal reforms, the government has closed the national oil company Petrotrin, and has replaced the management of its exploration and production assets with newly formed Heritage Petroleum Company.

“Trinidad and Tobago Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report — Investors to Pay Royalty under New Model PSA”, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Trinidad and Tobago’s upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state’s take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Trinidad and Tobago’s upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Key Points from TOC:

2. Regime Overview

3. State Take Assessment

4. Key Fiscal Terms — Royalty/Tax

4.1. Royalties, Bonuses and Fees

4.1.1. Bonuses

4.1.2. Rental Fees

4.1.3. Royalties

4.1.4. Green Levy Fund

4.1.5. Petroleum Impost

4.1.6. Petroleum Production Levy

4.1.7. Scholarship

4.1.8. Training and Research and Development Contributions

4.1.9. Supplemental Petroleum Tax

4.1.10. Abandonment Fund

4.2. Direct Taxation

4.2.1. Petroleum Profits Tax

4.2.2. Unemployment Levy

4.2.3. Deductions and Depreciation

4.2.4. Uplift

4.2.5. Branch Remittance Tax

4.2.6. Property Tax

4.3. Indirect Taxation

4.3.1. Value Added Tax

4.3.2. Custom Duties

4.4. State Participation

4.4.1. Carried Interest

4.4.2. National Oil Company Overriding Royalty

5. Key Fiscal Terms — Production Sharing Agreements

5.1. Royalties, Bonuses and Fees

5.1.1. Bonuses

5.1.2. Rental Fees

5.1.3. Royalties

5.1.4. Petroleum Impost, Petroleum Production Levy and Green Fund Levy

5.1.5. Scholarship

5.1.6. Training Contribution

5.1.7. Research and Development Contribution

5.1.8. Administrative Charge

5.1.9. Abandonment Fund

5.2. Cost Recovery

5.2.1. Limit on Recovery

5.2.2. Recoverable Costs

5.3. Profit Sharing

5.4. Direct Taxation

5.4.1. Petroleum Profits Tax, Unemployment Levy, & Supplemental Petroleum Tax

5.4.2. Branch Remittance Tax

5.4.3. Assignment/Transfer Tax

5.5. Indirect Taxation

5.6. State Participation

6. Regulation and Licensing

6.1. Legal Framework

6.1.1. Governing Law

6.1.2. Contract Type

6.1.3. Title to Hydrocarbons

6.2. Institutional Framework

6.2.1. Licensing Authority

6.2.2. Regulatory Agency

6.2.3. National Oil Company

6.3. Licensing Process

6.3.1. Licensing Rounds

6.3.2. Pre-qualification Process

6.3.3. Bid Evaluation

6.4. License Terms

6.4.1. Contract Duration and Relinquishments

6.4.2. Work Obligation

6.5. Local Content

6.6. Domestic Market Obligation

6.7. Management Committee

7. Outlook

8. Appendix

8.1. References

8.2. Contact Us

8.3. Disclaimer

