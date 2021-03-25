Tungsten Metal Powder Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2027 | Future Market Insights

Tungsten metal powder exhibits low degree of thermal expansion and high melting point, with high density. It also possesses properties such as high degree of rigidity, mechanical strength and very low vapour pressure.Wolframite is the commonly used ore to extract tungsten metal powder. Other than this, it can also be extracted from ores such as scheelite, synthetic scheelite, ferberite and hubnerite. Tungsten metal powder is mainly utilized for the manufacturing of tungsten products and cemented Tungsten Carbide (WC).Tungsten metal powder is basically prepared by hydrogen reduction. Particle size distribution, tap and compact or green density, specific surface area, morphology and degree of agglomeration are the crucial physical and mechanical properties of metal powders. Alongside, high melting point with low thermal expansion, the high degree of rigidity and mechanical strength make tungsten powder a good option for use in the production of many industrial tools and wear parts that are subject to high stress. Tungsten metal powder is also used in the formation of heavy metal alloys which are ideal for their use in the automotive and aerospace industry, in the medical industry, and various other industrial equipment and devices.

Tungsten Metal Powder Market:Market Dynamics

The market demand for tungsten metal powder is driven by hard metals such as Tungsten Carbide, which can be used to manufacture automobile parts- mainly engines for automotive industry. Wear resistance, high rigidity and mechanical strength make tungsten carbide an ideal product to be used in mining and construction industry. Tungsten-based wear parts and cutting tools are used for tooling in all areas of industrial engineering (due to its properties such as strength and wear resistance). Heavy metal is used for balancing and counter weights in airplanes or helicopters in aviation industries. The lightweight airplane construction uses carbon-fibre-composite materials, which require advanced tungsten tools to be machinedin order to make it ideal for application in aviation as well as aerospace industries, and these factors are expected to drive the global market for tungsten metal powder over the forecast period.

The relatively high initial investments and high R &D cost are the key restraints for the market growth of tungsten metal powder. Whereas, developments in automobile manufacturing, semiconductor, aviation and aerospace industries and so on, can be considered as the opportunities in global tungsten metal powder market. Also, growing concern about environment and energy conservation bolsters the tungsten metal powder market growth.

Shrinking semiconductor device sizes, smaller and sophisticated machines and machine tools, increasing demand for tools with high rigidity and high mechanical strength to increase the mining production etc. are observed as the trends prevailing in the tungsten metal powder market.

Tungsten Metal Powder Market:Market Segmentation

Out of the many ways by which the global tungsten metal powder market can be segmented is on the basis of its application and region.

Segmentation of tungsten metal powder market on the basis of application can be as the follows;

Automotive

Mining

Aerospace and Aviation

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductors

Others

Tungsten Metal PowderMarket: Region-wise Outlook

China, followed by Europe, is considered to be a major consumer of tungsten metal powder. Whereas, the U.S. also accounts for a significant proportion of global consumption of Tungsten metal powder. Moreover, high demand from the end-user industries such as semiconductor, electronics and automotive are likely to fuel the tungsten metal powder market growth in Asia Pacific and European regions. Also, the U.S .and Japan are expected to project significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing aerospace and electronics industries in the respective regions.

Tungsten Metal Powder Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global tungsten metal powder market include: