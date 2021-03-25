Web Conferencing Market Market 2019 is Expected to Reach US$ 14673.78 Million by 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Web Conferencing Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to 360iResearch, the global web conferencing market to grow from USD 4857.9 million in 2016 to USD 14673.78 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.11%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Web conferencing refers to a group of online collaborative services by which you can hold live presentations, seminars, meetings, conferencing, and training either through the web-based internet connection or by telephone. Web conferencing offers real-time point-to-point and multi-task communication initiated from a host to many receivers in separate locations. Web conferencing can be delivered through Internet-based applications, or via software-as-a-service model or through on-premise enterprise data centers. Web conferencing as a collaboration tool offers numerous value- adding and time and cost saving benefits to the enterprises to facilitate better internal and external communication.

The major forces driving the growth of the web conferencing market include the globalization of digital businesses and its consumerization trends. Moreover, saves time, money and increases productivity is also one of the factors that is driving the market growth. However, internet connectivity and accessibility challenge, and security concern related to targeted attacks may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the unified communication tool to transform the businesses, and cloud-based web conferencing. The possible challenges for the market growth is lack of it infrastructure across developing economies. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global web conferencing market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global web conferencing market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

