Wheat Malt Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Wheat malt is the second most malted grain and is obtained by partial germination of the wheat. The principle use of wheat malt is in brewing. Wheat malt is occasionally used in whiskey production. The wheat malt is used in bakery products as malted wheat smell and tastes delicious and they also have a pleasant chewy texture. The dark wheat malt is produced by Germans which is utilized in dunkelweizens and weizenbocks production. Traditionally, the weissbiers i.e., wheat beer of Bavaria is been made up by about 60 to 70 percent wheat malt while the remaining 40 to 30 percent of barley malt is used.

Wheat malt demand in beverages and brewing industry

The demand for wheat malt might increase as there is an increase in the consumption of beverages all across the globe. The regional, as well as the international market, plays an important role so as to increase the demand and the availability of the wheat malt products all around the world.

The consumer awareness about the effects of malnutrition is increasing which has led to the study of the production of non-conventional healthy wheat malt beverages which can serve as an alternative to conventional soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. The wheat malt also has more protein content when compared to barley malt which enhances certain properties of beer like it increases the beer’s foam quality. The increase in disposable income as made it possible to utilize healthy wheat malt products.

The shortage of barley grains is also an important factor which can further lead to an increase in prices of the barley. It has been predicted that the barley stocks will decrease in the year 2018/19 and so the industries will look forward to the use of wheat malt. This can accelerate the use of wheat malt to meet the requirements of beverages and other products such as bread and to maintain the economical budget of the industries.

Over the years it is globally observed that the consumption of wheat has been always less than that of the production of the wheat. This makes it possible to produce wheat malt which can be further utilized in the beverage and brewing industry. But this factor might fluctuate in the future as the human population is increasing at a very high rate and so the consumption of wheat will correspondingly increase. The natural disaster such as drought can affect the quantity of wheat production and weather changes can also affect the quality of the wheat which can further affect the brewery and beverage industry. The weather conditions during the growth and harvesting seasons play an important role as it can affect the nutritional quality of the crop.

Global Wheat malt Market: Segmentation:

Wheat malt can be segmented on the basis of the type of wheat as:

White malt

Red malt

Wheat malt can be segmented on the basis of form as:

Powder

Liquid

Wheat malt can be segmented on the basis of end use as:

Beer Industry

Whiskey Distilleries,

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Wheat malt can be segmented on the basis of color as:

White

Dark

Wheat malt can be segmented on the basis of type/process as:

Base

Crystal

Raw

Roast

Roll/ Flake

Global Wheat malt Market: Key Participants

Some of the global key market players are Cargill, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Valley Malt, Viking Malt, Great Western Malting, Barrett Burston Malting Co. Pty. Ltd, Simpsons Malt Limited, Gladfield Malt, Crisp Malting, among others.