World Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market: International Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Key Success Factors, Opportunities, Cost Analysis, Size, Scope, Share, Major Players, Types, Application, Products, Technology and Forecast by 2023
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.101163796544 from 210.0 million $ in 2014 to 340.0 million $ in 2018, analysts believe that in the next few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture will reach 1060.0 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Section 1: Free——Definition
Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
SAP
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation
Mavrx
aWhere
Precision Hawk
Granular
Prospera Technologies
Spensa Technologies
Resson
Vision Robotics
Harvest Croo Robotics
CropX
John Deere
Gamaya
Cainthus
Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7): 500 USD——
Product Type Segmentation
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Industry Segmentation
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Channel Segmentation (Direct Sales, Distributor)
Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2023)
Section 9: 300 USD——Product Type Detail
Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer
Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure
Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion
Purchase the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/CnM/QBI-BIS-CnM-279088/
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Report 2019
Full Report: 2350 USD
Multi License (Section): 4700 USD
Section Price: As below
Page: 115
Chart and Figure: 124
Delivery Time: 24 hour
Contact: [email protected]
Phone: +13393375221