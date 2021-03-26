AI Platform Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

AI Platform Market: Introduction

Decision making being one of the key points for the service providers and different manufacturers in the market has led to the growth of the AI platform market. As the players are now going for the creation of AI platforms and target the niche solutions for solving specific enterprise problems there has been a boom for the AI platform market and it has led to the its growth.

AI is the reproduction of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems and for that AI platform acts as an interface between the humans and the machine. The process which the AI platform goes through is learning which includes the acquisition of information for using the information, the other is reasoning which include using rules to reach approximate or definite conclusions, and the last is self-correction. Particular applications of AI include expert systems, which are generally included in the AI

AI Platform Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the AI platform market is the increase in the demand of AI-based solutions and products in the market. Another driver for the AI platform market include the surplus amount of data available and developed using the hardware or such other sources. This helps the AI platform to work with full efficiency and reach out to the best possible results. Also, as there are technological advancements all round the world, there are growing innovation in the AI technology which would lead to the growth of AI platform market. The ease of doing work is also a factor which is driving the market for AI platform as these platform would help in the formation of intelligent business processes.

The factor which has been the major restraint for the AI Platform market is the skill gap which prevails in the market, and the use of AI platform mostly for the popular applications which keeps the other applications underdeveloped.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8420

AI Platform Market: Segmentation

The AI platform market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of component, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

Tools Machine Learning Natural Language Processing

Services Managed Services Professional Services



These are the major components of AI platforms which are in which machine learning tools being the most attractive in terms of market growth in recent times.

On the basis of deployment mode, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

Cloud

On-premise

On the basis of application, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

Forecasts and prescriptive models

Chatbots

Speech recognition

Text recognition

Others

On the basis of end-user, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Transportation

Retail and e-Commerce

Robotics

Others

AI Platform Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global AI platform market identified across the value chain include Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services, Infosys, Wipro, Premonition, Rainbird Technologies, Ayasdi, Inc., Mindmeld (Cisco Systems), Facebook, Vital AI, LLC, Kasisto, Receptiviti, Locl Interactive Inc., HPE, Qualcomm Technologies, and Absolutdata, Salesforce, IBM, Intel, and others of AI Platform market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8420