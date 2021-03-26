Airport Parking Management Market: Overview (2024), Segments, Trends, Key Players| APCOA PARKING Holding, Amano Corporation, EDC Corporation, HUB Parking Technology, Impark, Park IT

“Need for stress-free and convenient parking for airport customers and visitors is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of airport parking management market globally”

The global airport parking management market is expected to grow from USD 802.15 million 2017 to USD 2,019.02 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.10%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global airport parking management market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global airport parking management market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the airport parking management is studied across Service, and Software.

Based on Product, the airport parking management is studied across Parking Fee & Revenue Management, Parking Guidance & Slot Management, Security & Surveillance, and Valet Parking Management.

Based on geography, the airport parking management is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Company Usability Profiles:

The airport parking management market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. APCOA PARKING Holding

2. Amano Corporation

3. EDC Corporation

4. HUB Parking Technology

5. Impark

6. Park IT

7. ParkAlto

8. Parkmobile, LLC.

9. SKIDATA AG

10. SWARCO AG

11. Serva

12. SpotHero

13. T2 Systems, Inc.

14. TIBA Parking

15. URBIOTICA

