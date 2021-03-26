ARCHITECTURAL CAD SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Architectural CAD software is the software used by construction engineer to 2D or 3D architectural design.
In 2018, the global Architectural CAD Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Trimble
Dassault Systemes
Graphisoft
ActCAD
LibreCAD
Chief Architect
Asynth
Vectorworks
ZWSOFT
Ribbonsoft
SolidFace Technology
ASCON
Encore Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
School
Construction Engineer
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architectural CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architectural CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
