Borosilicate Glass Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2028

Borosilicate Glass Market: Introduction

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass in which silica and boron trioxide are the main constituents in the formulation of glass. Borosilicate glass contains eighty one percent silica, twelve percent boric oxide, five percent soda and two percent alumina.

Borosilicate glass is manufactured by melting & combining silica sand, boric oxide, alumina and soda ash. The process of manufacturing depends upon the product geometry. Borosilicate glass has various properties, which include low thermal expansion coefficient, high thermal resistance, high chemical corrosion resistance, high mechanical strength and low gas melting temperature, among others. Owing to these diverse properties, borosilicate glass has a variety of applications ranging from cookware to laboratory equipment. In addition, borosilicate glass is widely used in medical implantable devices as well as electronic devices.

Borosilicate glass is also used in solar panels and in rear windshields in certain automotive vehicles. Borosilicate glass is manufactured under several trade names, which include Pyrex, Borosil, Supermax, Endural, etc. Despite high thermal resistance, borosilicate glass can be cracked due to sudden or uneven temperature variations. Moreover, borosilicate glass cannot be heated with strong alkaline solutions or phosphoric acid, and these are some of the drawbacks associated with the usage of borosilicate glass.

Borosilicate Glass Market: Dynamics

Advancements in medical and healthcare technologies is one of the major factors driving the borosilicate glass market, owing to its extensive usage in implantable medical devices and other medical applications such as bone cement, ampoules, prosthetic eyes, etc. Increasing disposable income is leading to growth in the consumption of electronic devices, which is leading to the growth of the electronic and semiconductor industry. This is, in turn, boosting the demand for borosilicate glass. Rising population, growing urbanisation and increased spending capacity have boosted the consumption of consumer and home appliances, which is also boosting the borosilicate glass market. Furthermore, increasing solar power projects in developing countries will fuel the market for borosilicate glass. Growth of the automotive industry is positively impacting the borosilicate glass market.

On the other hand, increasing R&D activities and the increasing number of research collaborations with universities and institutes to enhance the properties of borosilicate glass is also contributing to the growth of the borosilicate glass market. However, oxygen torch is required during the process of manufacturing borosilicate glass. The high price of oxygen gas and restrictions on the use of oxygen cylinders are some of the factors hampering the growth of the borosilicate glass market.

Borosilicate Glass Market: Segmentation

The global borosilicate glass market can be segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry.

The global borosilicate glass market is segmented on the basis of type as:

Non-alkaline-earth borosilicate glass

Alkaline-earth-containing borosilicate glass

High-borate borosilicate glass

The global borosilicate glass market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry as:

Laboratories & Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Lighting

Home & Commercial Appliances

Automotive

Borosilicate Glass Market: Regional Outlook

Rapid growth of population, along with increasing urbanisation and rise in disposable income, has increased the consumption of consumer & home appliances in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the growth of the electronic and semiconductor industries in countries, such as South Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan, has also boosted the borosilicate glass market in the region. Moreover, government initiatives for the development of solar power stations in countries such as China & India have also contributed to market growth. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent market for borosilicate glass.

Despite being mature economies, regions such as North America and Western Europe will be promising markets for borosilicate glass due to its increasing adoption for various applications. The implementation of solar power projects, along with increasing urbanisation and rising spending capacity, is expected to make Latin America a lucrative potential market for borosilicate glass. The Middle East and Africa is expected to collectively become a strong market for borosilicate glass owing to its increasing demand for various end-use applications.

Borosilicate Glass Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global borosilicate glass market are:

Corning Incorporated, AGC Inc., SCHOTT AG, GVB GmbH, Hangzhou AiJia‘s glass Products Co., Ltd., Swift Glass, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Hilgenberg GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Noble Glass Works Pvt. Ltd. and Kavalierglass of North America, Inc.