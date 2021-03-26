CANNED MUSHROOM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Canned Mushroom in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Canned Mushroom in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Canned Mushroom market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Canned mushrooms, means the product prepared from the sound, succulent, fresh mushroom by proper trimming, washing, and sorting and is packed with the addition of water in hermetically sealed containers and sufficiently processed by heat to assure preservation of the product. Salt, or monosodium glutamate, or both may be added in a quantity sufficient to season the product. Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) may be added improve the shelf life.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in china and Europe. The manufacturers in Zhangzhou of China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang province. As to France, Bonduelle has become as a global leader.
The key consumption markets locate at Europe and North America. The Europe and China takes the market share over 70%, followed by US with 10%.
In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Canned Mushroom include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Canned Mushroom include
Bonduelle group
GreenyardFoods(Lutece Holdings B.V.)
Prochamp
Grupo Riberebro
The Mushroom Company
Monterey Mushrooms
Okechamp S.A.
Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland
Muniraj Mushroom Farm
Green Giant
Agro Dutch
Dhruv Agro
Tirupati Balaji Agro Products
Zishan
Tongfa
Green Fresh
Fujian Yuxing
Champion Foods
Dongshan Huakang
Market Size Split by Type
Button Canned Mushroom
Shiitake Canned Mushroom
Oyster Canned Mushroom
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Household
Restaurant
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Canned Mushroom Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Canned Mushroom Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Button Canned Mushroom
1.4.3 Shiitake Canned Mushroom
1.4.4 Oyster Canned Mushroom
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Canned Mushroom Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Restaurant
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Canned Mushroom Market Size
2.1.1 Global Canned Mushroom Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Canned Mushroom Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Canned Mushroom Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Canned Mushroom Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Canned Mushroom Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Canned Mushroom Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Canned Mushroom Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Canned Mushroom Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Canned Mushroom Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Canned Mushroom Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Canned Mushroom Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Canned Mushroom Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Canned Mushroom Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Canned Mushroom Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Canned Mushroom Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Canned Mushroom Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Canned Mushroom Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bonduelle group
11.1.1 Bonduelle group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.1.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 GreenyardFoods(Lutece Holdings B.V.)
11.2.1 GreenyardFoods(Lutece Holdings B.V.) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.2.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Prochamp
11.3.1 Prochamp Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.3.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Grupo Riberebro
11.4.1 Grupo Riberebro Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.4.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 The Mushroom Company
11.5.1 The Mushroom Company Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.5.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Monterey Mushrooms
11.6.1 Monterey Mushrooms Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.6.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Okechamp S.A.
11.7.1 Okechamp S.A. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Canned Mushroom
11.7.4 Canned Mushroom Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
