Coastal Surveillance Systems Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Coastal Surveillance Systems Market: Introduction

Nowadays, marine routes are the best means of transportation. Every day, thousands of containers arrive at seaports from various countries. Coastal surveillance systems help provide security, which enables the law enforcement and safety of citizens. Coastal surveillance systems play a very important role by enabling long-range connectivity between the ships and coast guards of different nations.

The Internet plays an important role in providing better service as well as data in coastal surveillance systems. There are several methods to conduct coastal surveillance systems, of which the most common method is Global Positioning System (GPS) because of its own unique feasibility. GPS has changed the way the world operates, especially in case of airplane, marine, and coastal surveillance systems. GPS provides the fastest and more accurate methods in coastal surveillance systems to navigate, measure speed as well as to determine locations. Coastal surveillance systems are important in many ways as they provide increased levels of safety for citizens and boost the efficiency for mariners around the world.

Coastal surveillance systems are also coupled with geographic information systems to provide the efficient management and operation of automated container placement for security purposes. The growth of the coastal surveillance systems market can be attributed to the growing threats of terrorism and regional conflicts among neighbouring countries, and these factors are expected to continue to fuel the growth of the global coastal surveillance systems market during the forecast period. In addition, coastal surveillance systems are used by the navy in the search and rescue operations for finding missing vessels. Coastal surveillance systems are used as transmitting and receiving interferences between ships and coast guards. Coastal surveillance systems also help prevent on-board collisions with other ships or vessels.

Coastal Surveillance Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The growth of the coastal surveillance systems market can be attributed to an increase in the number of terrorist activities. Moreover, the defence organisations of different nations are using coastal surveillance systems for security and other purposes. Increase in maritime disputes among nations has resulted in focusing on the development of the capabilities of coastal surveillance systems. Major and long-standing military and territory disputes between different nations results in the strengthening of naval forces and the establishment of maritime bases. On the other hand, there is a rising need for highly-advanced naval vessels with superior coastal surveillance systems capabilities. Therefore, the navies of respective countries are developing and inducting improved coastal surveillance systems to boost their surveillance capabilities. These are some of the primary factors boosting the coastal surveillance systems market throughout the world.

Challenges

Coastal surveillance systems are adopted by several countries to keep track of vessels in the sea. However, the users of costal surveillance systems face some challenges. For instance, in seaports or at any other crowded areas, bandwidths become congested owing to competing signals that interfere with each other. Due to this congestion, any individual vessel is likely to suddenly get dropped off the map. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding the applications of coastal surveillance systems as well as mistakes in identity are also among challenges that are hampering the growth of the coastal surveillance systems market.

Coastal Surveillance Systems Market: Segmentation

The coastal surveillance systems market can be segmented by structure, application and region.

Segmentation of the coastal surveillance systems market by structure:

National

Regional

Port

Segmentation of the coastal surveillance systems market by application:

Communication

Computers

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Others

Coastal Surveillance Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the key players in the coastal surveillance systems market are Terma A/S, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen, Indra Sistemas SA and SAAB AB.

