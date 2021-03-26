Converged Network Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Converged Network Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Converged Network Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Converged Network Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Converge network services also known as media convergence provides data communication, video, and telephone services on a single network, aiding in convenience and flexibility which is difficult to achieve through separate infrastructures. Network service providers earlier were using number of hardware, networks, and protocols to connect to servers, but with the aid of converged network services users can avail number of services such as internet browsing, texting, voice over internet, video conferencing etc. with the aid of a single infrastructure offering advantages including improved quality of service at a moderate cost and enhanced protection against malware. Standardization on Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and TCP/IP aids the service network providers in integrating disparate vendors and products, making network management relatively easier for IT administrators.

Converged network services offer a number of advantages such as low cost of services offered, lower investment involved in the implementation, lower maintenance cost etc. and these advantages are expected to drive the demand for converged network services. Other factors supporting the growth of converged network services include requirement to upgrade obsolete datacentres, growing cloud services, growing IoT market etc.

In 2017, the global Converged Network Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Level 3 Communications

International Business Machines(IBM)

CloudGenix

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT

Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Converged Network Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Converged Network Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Converged Network Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Converged Network Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT

1.5.4 Telecom

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Converged Network Services Market Size

2.2 Converged Network Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Converged Network Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Converged Network Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Converged Network Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Converged Network Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Converged Network Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Converged Network Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Converged Network Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Converged Network Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Converged Network Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Converged Network Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Converged Network Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Converged Network Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Converged Network Services Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Converged Network Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Level 3 Communications

12.2.1 Level 3 Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Converged Network Services Introduction

12.2.4 Level 3 Communications Revenue in Converged Network Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Level 3 Communications Recent Development

12.3 International Business Machines(IBM)

12.3.1 International Business Machines(IBM) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Converged Network Services Introduction

12.3.4 International Business Machines(IBM) Revenue in Converged Network Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 International Business Machines(IBM) Recent Development

12.4 CloudGenix

12.4.1 CloudGenix Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Converged Network Services Introduction

12.4.4 CloudGenix Revenue in Converged Network Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CloudGenix Recent Development

Continued….

