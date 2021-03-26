Copper and Copper Alloy Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Business Analysis by 2023

Copper & Copper Alloy Foils Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study projects that the global copper and copper alloy foils market is set to expand moderately at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The widening range of applications across different verticals, such as transport, consumer goods, and industrial machinery, is fueling demand for copper and copper alloy foils in the market. Copper alloy foils are more extensively used across different end-user industries than copper foils due to its exclusive properties such as flexibility, conductivity, and malleability.

Copper & Copper Alloy Foils Market Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global copper & copper alloy market:

Amari copper alloys,

global brass and copper holdings, Inc,

Arcotech Ltd,

Civen metal material, co. ltd,

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporations,

Carl Schlenk AG,

LES LAMINERIES MATTHEY SA

Copper & Copper Alloy Foils Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the global copper and copper alloy foils market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for copper and copper alloy foils globally. The growth is attributable to the extensive use of the foils in industries across the region. The regional copper and copper alloy foil market valuation is estimated to reach USD 15,919.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period striking a strong CAGR of 7.19%. Other factors responsible for favoring the growth of the market in the region are end-user industry penetration, consolidation of market players, cheap labor cost, increasing exports, etc.

Additionally, China is the global leader in both the production and consumption of copper alloy foils. It accounts for around one-third of the total production of copper and copper alloy foils. Europe and North America are significant growth pockets in the global copper and copper alloy market. They are likely to remain highly lucrative regional markets over the next couple of years owing to rapid industrialization, the presence of key players, etc.

Copper & Copper Alloy Foils Market Segment Analysis:

The global copper & copper alloy market has been segmented into type and application. On the basis of type copper and copper alloy foils can be categorized into copper foils, brass foil, bronze foil, and copper nickel foils among other copper alloy foils which include copper tin foils and aluminum bronze foils. The most commonly used foil among the copper and copper alloy foils is the copper foils owing to its superior properties over other copper alloy foils. As per MRFR analysis, copper foils are expected to account for a higher value share in the global copper & copper alloy foils market and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Construction segment dominated the global copper and copper alloy foils market with market value of USD 6,057.9 million in 2016, and it is estimated to be the dominating segment throughout the forecast period expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%. Electrical & Electronics segment is trailing behind the construction segment, owing to its increasing use in electrical components such as PCBs and Lithium-Ion batteries among others, which is followed by consumer goods and transport applications.

