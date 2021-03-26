Data Centre Fabric Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Huawei , Juniper , Cisco , Avaya , Arista Networs and Forecast to 2023

Data centre fabric also termed as unified fabric is an architecture in which the set of nodes and links are connected to each other, which looks like a fabric collectively. In a network, this fabric altogether connects thousands of storage devices and servers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Data Centre Fabric market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Centre Fabric market by product type and applications/end industries.

This architecture ensures that every connected device is only a single hop away from the other device. This helps in supporting the data centers by decreasing the switching time and multiple hops between the devices. Reducing the number of hops increases the efficiency of the data centre.

The global Data Centre Fabric market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Centre Fabric. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Huawei

Juniper

Cisco

Avaya

Arista Networs

HP

Extreme Networks

Dell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Switching

Routing

Network Security

Management Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking & Financial Services

High tech Industries

Insurance Industry

Retail

Government

Education and Health Sectors

