Database Audit and Protection Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Imperva , Dell , Dataguise , GreenSQL , Fortinet and Forecast to 2023

Database audit and protection (DAP) tools offer comprehensive security for relational database management systems (RDBMSs) . Additionally, they provide capabilities of data discovery & classification, application-level analysis, threat & vulnerability management, intrusion prevention, identity & access management analysis, as well as activity blocking.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Database Audit and Protection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Database Audit and Protection market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Database Audit and Protection market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3462117-global-data…

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Database Audit and Protection.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Imperva

Dell

Dataguise

GreenSQL

Fortinet

IBM

Identity Finder

Intel Security (McAfee)

Oracle

Netskope

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Threat and Vulnerability Management

Data Discovery and Classification

Intrusion Prevention and Activity Blocking

Identity and Access Management

Others

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3462117-global-database-au…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Database Audit and Protection Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Database Audit and Protection

1.2 Classification of Database Audit and Protection by Types

1.2.1 Global Database Audit and Protection Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Database Audit and Protection Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Database Audit and Protection Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Threat and Vulnerability Management

1.3.3 Data Discovery and Classification

1.3.4 Intrusion Prevention and Activity Blocking

1.3.5 Identity and Access Management

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Database Audit and Protection Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Database Audit and Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Database Audit and Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Database Audit and Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Database Audit and Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Database Audit and Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Database Audit and Protection (2013-2023)

https://www.openpr.com/news/1443247/Database-Audit-and-Protection-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-Imperva-Dell-Dataguise-GreenSQL-Fortinet-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Imperva

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Database Audit and Protection Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Imperva Database Audit and Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Dell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Database Audit and Protection Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dell Database Audit and Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dataguise

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Database Audit and Protection Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dataguise Database Audit and Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GreenSQL

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Database Audit and Protection Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GreenSQL Database Audit and Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Fortinet

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Database Audit and Protection Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fortinet Database Audit and Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 IBM

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Database Audit and Protection Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IBM Database Audit and Protection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)