Decorative Paints and Coatings Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – AkzoNobel , The Sherwin-Williams Company , PPG Industries , Asian Paints , Kansai Paints and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Decorative Paints and Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of the decorative paints & coatings market is mainly attributed to the expansion of the construction industry. This industry is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in infrastructural developments, increase in population, and rise in standard of living.

Manufacturers of the water baseing paint market are trying to retain their position and hold a larger share of the market. Innovations, researchand developmental activities, and inventions will strengthen the competitive environment of the market. They are focusing on attracting potential customers by adopting expansion strategies, engagement of existing customers, and customization of product offerings.

The worldwide market for Decorative Paints and Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries

Asian Paints

Kansai Paints

Arkema

BASF

Benjamin Moore

Berger Paints

Cromology

Dunn-Edwards

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Nuplex Industries

Ring International

Tikkurila

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solvent basing

Water basing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-residential

Residential

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Decorative Paints and Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solvent basing

1.2.2 Water basing

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Non-residential

1.3.2 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AkzoNobel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Decorative Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AkzoNobel Decorative Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Decorative Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Decorative Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 PPG Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Decorative Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PPG Industries Decorative Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Asian Paints

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Decorative Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Asian Paints Decorative Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kansai Paints

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Decorative Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kansai Paints Decorative Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Arkema

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Decorative Paints and Coatings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Arkema Decorative Paints and Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

