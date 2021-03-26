Deep Sea Robot Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2028

Deep Sea Robot

Before innovations in the field of deep sea robotics, scientists and researchers depended upon an analogue methodology to collect information regarding the deep sea. They used to send Niskin bottles and nets deep down into the sea to collect water and animal samples respectively. The development of deep sea robots enabled scientists and researchers to cover more ground, and innovations in the field have revolutionised the method of exploring the deep sea.

In the deep sea robotics field, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) are used to map deep reefs and explore the life under water. Remotely operable deep sea robots are deployed under water to enable scientists to discover, study and classify new species. Through deep sea robots, scientists have discovered that different species of aquatic animals live at different depths of oceans as well as seas. At present, scientists and research organisations are collaborating with various industries to use deep sea robots for the purpose of monitoring deep sea oil rigs.

Deep Sea Robot Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are various factors that drive the demand for deep sea robots. A fully functional deep sea robot can gain precise information about the deep sea environment surrounding it and function accordingly without any governing force. This is one of the key factors expected to significantly boost the deep sea robot market during the forecast period. In addition, deep sea robots possess the ability to educate researchers about the behaviour of aquatic animals and provide biological information about deep sea life. Companies offer remotely operable deep sea robots that can be controlled remotely in their operational environment to avoid collisions. These factors are expected to drive the global deep sea robots market. Moreover, technologically smarter versions of deep sea robots have a number of environmental sensors embedded in them, which has enhanced their operational capabilities and made them less susceptible to self-damage. Thus, the numerous features of deep sea robots, such as sense of environment, self-maintenance and autonomous navigation, are expected to propel the global deep sea robots market to greater heights during the forecast period.

However, deep sea robots are very expensive. Small- and medium-sized research institutions cannot afford to invest in deep sea robots due to the heavy initial expenditure and high maintenance costs. Moreover, the lack of awareness regarding the deep sea robots technology is hampering the growth of the global deep sea robots market.

Deep Sea Robot Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global deep sea robots market can be segmented into:

Remotely Operate Vehicles (ROVs)

Submersibles

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Others

On the basis of functional ability, the global deep sea robots market can be segmented into:

Self-maintenance

Task performance

Task perception

Environmental perception

Autonomous navigation

Other abilities (self-learning, reasoning, etc.)

Currently, the manufacturers of deep sea robots are focused on the continuous upgradation and addition of functional abilities to the deep sea robots technology.

Deep Sea Robot Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global deep sea robot market, and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the deep sea robot market in North America can be attributed to the ever-increasing advancements in the technology and science related to the study of the deep sea. The increasing adoption of deep sea robots by various research institutes is expected to boost the deep sea robot market in the region.

The deep sea robot markets in Western Europe and SEA & Others of APAC are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of research automation equipment in these regions.

Deep Sea Robot Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global deep sea robot market include RAWrobotics; Dexter Industries; ArcBiotics; Parallax Inc.; rero; Robots in Schools Ltd. (EDBOT); fischertechnik GmbH; RoboThink; Robotical Ltd.; The LEGO Group (LEGO education); Modular Robotics Incorporated and MRT International Limited.

