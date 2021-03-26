Digital Radiography Sensor Market 2016 – 2026 Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

Digital radiography in literature and in practice are subcategorized on type of sensors into Computerized Radiography and Digital radiography. Digital radiography based on image conversion are two different types namely- Direct digital radiograph and Indirect digital radiograph. Out of many traditional systems available for projecting radiographs, digital radiograph sensors are being used globally. Thus, digital radiography sensor market has taken over other traditional radiograph market since 1990s and the trend is still being followed. In US out of all radiological examinations carried out, radiographical examination accounts 70% in both children and adults, thus digital radiograph sensors market holds a large market size and share.

Digital Radiography Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraints

Exposure to harmful radiations in patients and radiologists is a major concern in imaging systems. It has been found that use of digital radiography sensors have reduced radiation exposure to about 20 to 80%. This has found to be a major driver in growth of the digital radiography sensor market. More factors influencing digital radiography sensors market such as real time results in case of emergencies, user friendly, low cost of test, less exposure time to radiation, shorter scanning time and readily available portable systems. digital radiography sensor market is governed by high productivity, elimination of costly films, examination of more patients in less time and superior image quality with less background noise helps provide more accurate results. Digital radiography sensors are popular amongst radiologists and thus indeed driving digital radiography sensor market.

The only restraint in digital radiography sensor market is high cost of digital radiography sensors hindering digital radiography sensor market growth in lower income or developing countries. Hence an affordable and readily available sensors are expected to completely out rule traditional radiography market by digital radiography sensor market.

Digital Radiography Sensor Market: Segmentation

The digital radiography sensor market is classified on the basis of product type, taxonomy, technology, end user, modality and geography.

Based on type, the digital radiography sensor market is segmented into the following:

Computerized Radiography (CT).

Direct Digital Radiography (DDR).

Based on taxonomy, the digital radiography sensor market is segmented into the following:

Direct image conversion.

Photoconductor- a:Se

Indirect image conversion.

Scintillator- Csl.

Storage Phosphor- BaFBr:Eu2+

Based on technology, the digital radiography sensor market is segmented into the following:

Phosphors based image plates – 1980.

Amorphous-selenium based image plates – 1987.

Slot-scan direct radiography (DR) using Charge-coupled device (CCD) – 1990.

Selenium drum DR – 1994.

Flat-panel amorphous silicon–cesium iodide scintillator detector – 1995.

Flat panel Selenium-based detector – 1995.

Gadolinium-based scintillator detector – 1997.

Flat-panel Gadolinium-based scintillator, portable detector – 2001.

Flat-panel Dynamic detector fluoroscopy in digital subtraction angiography – 2001.

Digital tomosynthesis – 2006.

Flat-panel Wireless DR detector –

Based on end user, the digital radiography sensor market is segmented into the following:

Specialized dental clinics.

Diagnostic imaging centre.

Research and development centres and companies.

Medical centres and universities.

Based modality, the digital radiography sensor market is segmented into the following:

Portable

Non-portable.

Digital Radiography Sensor Market: Overview

Present and future of radiography is digital radiography sensor market. Benefits of digital radiography sensor over other imaging systems available have been studied by many radiologists and published by researchers in scientific papers showing tremendous potential for digital radiography sensor market. Since 3 decades traditional computerized radiography market has been extensively replaced with digital radiography sensor market all over the world. This was due to invention of direct digital radiography using charged-couple device in 1990s and many technological advances over the time, hence leading to alarming growth rate of digital radiography sensor market. Initially the sensors were found to be too expensive to be completely replaced but research in technology has been helping hand for digital radiography sensor market. While portable digital radiography has thought to completely replace the CR systems in near future and make immense impact on digital radiography sensor market.

Digital Radiography Sensor Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the digital radiography sensor market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates digital radiography sensor market globally followed by Europe. Digital radiography sensor market in both America and Europe is driven by the fact of being developed countries, having strong infrastructure for healthcare facilities, awareness and initiative taken by government in use of imaging systems with minimum exposure to harmful radiations and tremendous growth in medical industries, hospitals and research institutes.. In last decade there has been fastest growth of digital radiography sensor market in India, China and rest of the world due to various advancement in technology owing to fast growth in digital radiography sensor market, increase in medical tourism, improvement in healthcare facilities and medical research provided by government. Dental intraoral sensors in digital radiography is expected to be leading hand in digital radiography sensor market growth worldwide, near future.

Digital Radiography Sensor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in digital radiography sensor market are Hologic, Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Fujifilm Medical Systems. Shimadzu Corporation and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.