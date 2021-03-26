EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Employment screening is the process undertaken by background checking and employment screeningproviders to check the credibility of an employee before hiring; these services include consolidation, research, and data collection of an array of different verticals such as educational, employment history, credit history, criminal, financial and personal records about an individual for the purpose of evaluation for employment.
The growth of the employment screening services market is expected to be driven by factors such as enhanced quality of workforce, improved regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and advantages associated with employment screening. Furthermore, the emphasis of newer organizations and startups for background checking is expected to increase the demand for these services during the forecast period. Untapped potential of emerging markets, and increase in advancement in the information technology and human resources sectors are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.
In 2018, the global Employment Screening Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Employment Screening Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employment Screening Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Insperity
GoodHire
HireRight
ADP LLC
Experian
Sterling Infosystems
First Advantage
Pre-employ
Capita PLC
REED
Paychex
CareerBuilder
Paycor
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Criminal Background Checks
Education & Employment Verification
Credit History Checks
Drug & Health Screening
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Financial Sector
Government Agencies
Information Technology
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Employment Screening Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Employment Screening Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Employment Screening Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Criminal Background Checks
1.4.3 Education & Employment Verification
1.4.4 Credit History Checks
1.4.5 Drug & Health Screening
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Employment Screening Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking & Financial Sector
1.5.3 Government Agencies
1.5.4 Information Technology
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Employment Screening Services Market Size
2.2 Employment Screening Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Employment Screening Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Employment Screening Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Employment Screening Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Employment Screening Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Employment Screening Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Employment Screening Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Employment Screening Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Employment Screening Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Employment Screening Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
