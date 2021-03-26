eSports Organization Market Outlook, Global Industry Insights and Forecasts to 2023

League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year.

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.

Request sample copy of report:

According to this study, over the next five years the eSports Organization market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eSports Organization business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eSports Organization market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the eSports Organization value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

LOL

PUBG

Fortnite

CS：GO

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Professional

Amateur

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Enquire more about this report:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fnatic

C9

SKT

Samsung

RNG

EDG

Invictus

OG

LGD

G2

TSM

CLG

Team Liquid

Echo Fox

100 Thieves

Clutch Gaming

Optic

GGS

Flyquest

Splyce

Misfits

Schalke 04

Counter Logic Gaming

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Purchase full version of this report:

Research objectives