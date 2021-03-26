eSports Organization Market Outlook, Global Industry Insights and Forecasts to 2023
League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year.
Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.
According to this study, over the next five years the eSports Organization market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eSports Organization business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eSports Organization market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the eSports Organization value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
- LOL
- PUBG
- Fortnite
- CS：GO
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Professional
Amateur
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Fnatic
- C9
- SKT
- Samsung
- RNG
- EDG
- Invictus
- OG
- LGD
- G2
- TSM
- CLG
- Team Liquid
- Echo Fox
- 100 Thieves
- Clutch Gaming
- Optic
- GGS
- Flyquest
- Splyce
- Misfits
- Schalke 04
- Counter Logic Gaming
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global eSports Organization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of eSports Organization market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global eSports Organization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the eSports Organization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of eSports Organization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.