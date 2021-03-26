False Eyelashes Market Size 2019: Industry Growth Analysis by Share, Sales, Production and Consumption, Key Players and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on the Global False Eyelashes Market, which contains information from 2017 to 2023. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific False eyelashes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023

Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 60 market data tables and figures in 100 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on the “Global False eyelashes Market information from 2017 to 2023“

The Asia Pacific False eyelashes market is projected to reach USD 513.9 million by 2023, and it will grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, False eyelashes are majorly marketed in China with major market share of 48.56% of the total Asia Pacific False eyelashes market. However, India is also expected to remain a fruitful market for false eyelashes manufacturers in the coming years.

There is a huge potential for false eyelashes in emerging economies such as India and China, which is driving the market for false eyelashes in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the growing population of working woman in this region is majorly contributing in the growth of the market. Increased consciousness and information regarding eye make-up followed by innovations in cosmetic product lines is boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, the promotion and launch of new products through social media channels have attracted a high number of consumers towards the products and have increased their sale.

Get a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2921

Of all the type segments of false eyelashes, strip lashes segment is dominating the market. However, individual lashes segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in Asia Pacific over the forecast period 2017-2023. On the basis of raw material, synthetic hair segment is witnessed to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 8.25% over the estimated period. On the basis of production, machine-made segment is dominating the market holding a major share of 66.79% in the year 2017. On the basis of distribution channel, drug stores segment is gaining highest traction in the false eyelashes market.

Top Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major false eyelashes market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Revlon Inc. (New York)

MAC Cosmetics (The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.) (New York)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (U.S.)

Ardell International, Inc (U.S.)

Kiss Products Inc (U.S.)

Shu Uemura Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan) – L’Oreal SA.

Esqido Lashes (Canada)

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global false eyelashes market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report, further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

Regional Analysis

Among the regions, North America is dominating the false eyelashes market with over 36.78% of the global market share and is projected to reach around USD 1,754 million by 2023. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for false eyelashes market. In Asia Pacific, India is expected to grow at the highest rate followed by China and Japan over the forecast period.

Access Full Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/false-eyelashes-market-2921

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]