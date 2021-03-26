Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Grass Turf – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The Artificial Grass Turf market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the Artificial Grass Turf industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Artificial Grass Turf market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Artificial Grass Turf market.

The Artificial Grass Turf market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Artificial Grass Turf market are:

Victoria PLC

CoCreation Grass

Condor Grass

ACT Global Sports

Polytan GmbH

Taishan

ForestGrass

Edel Grass B.V.

Ten Cate

Nurteks

FieldTurf

Beaulieu International Group

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

Domo Sports Grass

Saltex Oy

SIS Pitches

Mondo S.p.A.

Wonderlawn

Garden Grass

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2304237-global-artificial-grass-turf-industry-market-research-report

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Artificial Grass Turf market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Artificial Grass Turf products covered in this report are:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm

Tuft Grass < 10 mm

Tuft Grass > 25 mm

Most widely used downstream fields of Artificial Grass Turf market covered in this report are:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2304237-global-artificial-grass-turf-industry-market-research-report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Global Artificial Grass Turf Industry Market Research Report

1 Artificial Grass Turf Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Artificial Grass Turf

1.3 Artificial Grass Turf Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2014-2024

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Artificial Grass Turf

1.4.2 Applications of Artificial Grass Turf

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.4 Japan Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.6 India Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.7 South America Artificial Grass Turf Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Artificial Grass Turf

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Artificial Grass Turf

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

………

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Victoria PLC

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.2.3 Victoria PLC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Victoria PLC Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 CoCreation Grass

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.3.3 CoCreation Grass Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 CoCreation Grass Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Condor Grass

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.4.3 Condor Grass Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Condor Grass Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 ACT Global Sports

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.5.3 ACT Global Sports Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 ACT Global Sports Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Polytan GmbH

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.6.3 Polytan GmbH Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 Polytan GmbH Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 Taishan

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.7.3 Taishan Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 Taishan Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 ForestGrass

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.8.3 ForestGrass Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 ForestGrass Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 Edel Grass B.V.

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.9.3 Edel Grass B.V. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 Edel Grass B.V. Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 Ten Cate

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.10.3 Ten Cate Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 Ten Cate Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 Nurteks

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.11.3 Nurteks Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 Nurteks Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.12 FieldTurf

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.12.3 FieldTurf Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.12.4 FieldTurf Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.13 Beaulieu International Group

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.13.3 Beaulieu International Group Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.13.4 Beaulieu International Group Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.14 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.14.3 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.14.4 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.15 Domo Sports Grass

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.15.3 Domo Sports Grass Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.15.4 Domo Sports Grass Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.16 Saltex Oy

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Artificial Grass Turf Product Introduction

8.16.3 Saltex Oy Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.16.4 Saltex Oy Market Share of Artificial Grass Turf Segmented by Region in 2018

8.17 SIS Pitches

8.18 Mondo S.p.A.

8.19 Wonderlawn

8.20 Garden Grass

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2304237

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)