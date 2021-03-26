Global Crop Protectants Market: By Product, Application, Region, Competition Landscape, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023
Crop protection is the science and practice of managing plant diseases, weeds and other pests (both vertebrate and invertebrate)that damage agricultural crops and forestry. Agricultural crops include field crops (maize, wheat rice, etc.), vegetable crops (potatoes, cabbages, etc.) and fruits. The crops in field are exposed to many factor. The crop plants may be damaged by insects, birds, rodents, bacteria, etc. Crop protection encompasses:
In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crop Protectants business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Crop Protectants market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Crop Protectants value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Herbicides
Fungicides
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Fruits & vegeTables
Cereals
Maize
Cotton
Rice
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Arysta LifeScience
American Vanguard
Bayer
BioWorks
BASF SE
Chemtura Corp
Cheminova
Chr Hansen
DowDuPont
FMC Corp
Sumitomo Chemical
Isagro SpA
Makhteshim Agan Industries (MAI)
Valent Biosciences
Marrone Bio Innovations
Nufarm Ltd
Novozymes A/S
Syngenta AG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Crop Protectants market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Crop Protectants market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Crop Protectants players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Crop Protectants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Crop Protectants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.