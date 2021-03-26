Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market 2018-2023:

The growing Identity and Access Management (IAM) demand has provided a major boost to the Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market as more software companies are shifting their preferences to Software sector. The market is expected to keep rising at a high CAGR and reach values of high millions by the end of the forecast period of 2018 up to 2023. The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market report covers every aspect of the market including statistics and key insights for the customers.

The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market has been segmented by region which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Middle East, and Africa. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Identity and Access Management (IAM) will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ XX million by 2023, from US$ XX million in 2017.

In terms of types, the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is segmented into On-Premise, Cloud-based Industry gaining demand developing regions where the economic growth has boosted the purchasing power of the populace in the region resulting in increasing demand by the people.

The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market also covers a detailed analysis of the top players in the market along with their company profiles and market shares in each region as well as globally. Some of the players covered in the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market report are:

CA Technologies

Dell Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Ping Identity

Oracle

Okta

Netiq Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify

Covisint

The report covers the sales, production, and revenue of each of the top players in the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market, thus enabling customers to attain thorough knowledge of the competition and hence plan accordingly to tackle them head on and grab the maximum possible market share.

The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is also segmented on the basis of applications into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Education, Others. Customers looking to expand into the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market across the globe or to a major regional market can make the most of the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market report. The report is filled with important statistics and data for the customers to attain in-depth knowledge of the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market and further their growth.

