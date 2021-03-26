Global Mexico Glycerine Market Size, Share, Trend, Brand Strategy, Consumption, Future Opportunities, Types, Application, Forecast to 2023

Mexico Glycerine Market by type has been segmented into natural & synthetic. Natural glycerine accounted for the largest market share of 90% in 2016, projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. Synthetic glycerine accounted 10% of the market share in 2016, projected to grow at CAGR of 4.80%.

On the other hand, the market by application has been segmented into cosmetics & personal care, food, polyurethane, tobacco, alkyd resins and others. Cosmetics & personal care market has been growing with highest CAGR of 5.29% because of the recent advancements and continuous innovations in the products. In-addition, the market for food industry has been increasing with CAGR of 5.20%, due to increasing population in Mexico. Tobacco, polyurethane and pharmaceutical industries are subsequent industries, the glycerine consumption in these industries are growing with CAGR of 4.7%, 4.8% and 5.2% respectively.

Additionally, glycerine is utilized in resins, oilfield and agricultural sector as well. It is utilized in manufacturing of alkyd resins, fracking application in oilfields industry and feed for the animal in agricultural sectors. The use of glycerine has accelerated the market to many extents due to its property as humectant, lubrication, sweet test, colorless nature. The glycerine derived from natural source mostly as a co product of biodiesel is of highest demand than the synthetic glycerine. Moreover, refined glycerine is on highest demand than crude glycerine. Based on the grade and its applications, 80% of the refined glycerine is consumed however only 20% of the crude glycerine is demanded by the application sectors.

We recognize the key players in the Mexico Glycerine Market as include

Cargil Inc., Kao Chemical.

Quimic S.A. de C.V.

Quimica Delta

Oxiteno Mexico S.A. de C.V.

PEMEX

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News: (Overall global news)

Jun 7, 2016 – Unilever Indonesia to invest USD 500 million in production expansion of household products. The investment has been planned and will be functional earlier in 2018 in company’s main two segments i.e Home and Personal care and Food & Refreshment. Glycerine products accounts significant share in household segment and the investment likely to boost glycerine production in Asia Pacific resulting into additional demand. Asia Pacific is one the prime market in the glycerine and addressable change in the population has made this region largest consumer of detergent products.

August 5, 2016 – Thailand based Global Green Chemical Inc., (GCC) has announced the production expansion of biodiesel. They have planned to raise the biodiesel production capacity by setting up a second methyl-ester plant in Chon Buri province, located in the southeast of Bangkok. The company which uses oil palm as a raw material, to accommodate increasing demands for biofuel, including state-of-the-art technology to produce specialised oleochemicals. The second biodiesel plant, with capacity of 200, thousand tonnes per year, is expected to start operating in 2018. The expansion will bring GGC’s total production capacity, when combined with the first plant, to 500,000 tonnes per year. Being a by-product of biodiesel, glycerine production expected to raise in Thailand due to such massive production expansion activity.

August 27, 2014 – Wilmar acquired Malaysia biodiesel and glycerin refiner Nexsol. The overall acquisition activity has undertaken in exchange of USD 10 million. Additional growth in Indonesia is anticipated as per the industry experts due to the dual acquisition by Wilmar.

