Global Payroll and HR Software Market: By Product, Application, Region, Industry Trends, Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Competition Landscape, Key Players, and Forecast 2018-2023
Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization. HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites.
Payroll software is a system that automates and streamlines the process of paying a company’s employees. It may sound straightforward, but the payroll process includes a lot of tasks such as calculating deductions and withholdings, producing pay slips and tax forms (and other reports), processing or depositing payment directly to employee’s bank account, voiding payments if need be, and even printing checks. Payroll software simplifies and automates the aforementioned tasks to shorten cycle times and reduce manual errors.
This report studies the HR and Payroll Software.
According to this study, over the next five years the Payroll and HR Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Payroll and HR Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payroll and HR Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Payroll and HR Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Small Business (SSB)
Small and Midsize Business (SMB)
Large Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sage
SAP
Oracle(NetSuite)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Paychex
Microsoft
Intuit
Workday
IBM Corporation
Infor
Kronos
Yonyou
Epicor
Unit4
Xero
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Payroll and HR Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Payroll and HR Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Payroll and HR Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Payroll and HR Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Payroll and HR Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.