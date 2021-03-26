Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Self-organizing Networks (SON):
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Self-organizing Networks (SON) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-organizing Networks (SON) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airspan
Teoco
Ericsson
Cisco
Amdocs
Huawei
NEC
Nokia
Rohde & Schwarz
Qualcomm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
C-SON
D-SON
H-SON
Market segment by Application, split into
2G/3G
4G/LTE
5G
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-organizing Networks (SON) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 C-SON
1.4.3 D-SON
1.4.4 H-SON
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 2G/3G
1.5.3 4G/LTE
1.5.4 5G
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size
2.2 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Self-organizing Networks (SON) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Self-organizing Networks (SON) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Airspan
12.1.1 Airspan Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.1.4 Airspan Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Airspan Recent Development
12.2 Teoco
12.2.1 Teoco Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.2.4 Teoco Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Teoco Recent Development
12.3 Ericsson
12.3.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.3.4 Ericsson Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.4 Cisco
12.4.1 Cisco Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs
12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.5.4 Amdocs Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.6 Huawei
12.6.1 Huawei Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.7 NEC
12.7.1 NEC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.7.4 NEC Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NEC Recent Development
12.8 Nokia
12.8.1 Nokia Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.8.4 Nokia Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nokia Recent Development
12.9 Rohde & Schwarz
12.9.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.9.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development
12.10 Qualcomm
12.10.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Self-organizing Networks (SON) Introduction
12.10.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Self-organizing Networks (SON) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
