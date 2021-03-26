Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market: Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018-2023

Single-use technologies are widely used in the biotherapeutic market to reduce risk and improve operational efficiencies. Rising awareness about therapeutic applications of biotherapeutics is a key driver for the global single-use technologies market. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Membrane Adsorber

Bioreactors

Tangential Flow Filtration

Tubing and Connectors

Depth Filtration

Buffer Containers

Waste Containers

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Gene Therapy

Recombinant Proteins

Blood Derivatives

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Applikon Biotechnology

GE Healthcare

Pall

BioPure Technology

Sartorius

Novasep

L. Gore and Associates

EMD Millipore

DowDuPont In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

