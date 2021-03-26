Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market: Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018-2023
Single-use technologies are widely used in the biotherapeutic market to reduce risk and improve operational efficiencies. Rising awareness about therapeutic applications of biotherapeutics is a key driver for the global single-use technologies market. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type:
Membrane Adsorber
Bioreactors
Tangential Flow Filtration
Tubing and Connectors
Depth Filtration
Buffer Containers
Waste Containers
- Segmentation by application:
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Gene Therapy
Recombinant Proteins
Blood Derivatives
- We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
- The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Applikon Biotechnology
GE Healthcare
Pall
BioPure Technology
Sartorius
Novasep
L. Gore and Associates
EMD Millipore
DowDuPont
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
- Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
