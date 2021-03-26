Global Walnut Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

The market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature, form, category and end-use. On the basis of product type, it is sub-segmented into black walnuts and english walnuts. English walnut is expected to lead the product type segment during the forecast period. On the basis of nature, it is sub-segmented into organic and conventional. The growing preference of the consumer for organic food is expected to increase the consumption of the organic food items. This is expected to boost the growth of the organic sub-segment. On the basis of form, it is sub-segmented into raw and processed. On the basis of category, it is sub-segmented into in shell walnuts and shelled walnuts. The growing application of the shelled walnuts in various end-user industries is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, it is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, household and food industry.

The walnut market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 4.5% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach the market size of USD 9.5 billion by 2027. The market growth of the walnut is attributed to the fact of increasing demand for the dry fruits across the globe.

On the basis of regional analysis, global walnut market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region for the overall walnut market during the forecast period. The high production of the walnut in various countries is the major factor driving the growth of the walnut market. North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The high disposable income of population coupled with high export of the walnut is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall walnut market in the region.

Rising income coupled with changing lifestyle is anticipated to boost the demand for the walnut

The growing disposable income of the population across the globe is anticipated to increase the demand for the walnut during the forecast period. For instance, according to United States Census Bureau the total household income in 2017 increased to 61,372 from USD 60,309 in 2016. The changing lifestyle coupled with the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of walnuts. Thus, it is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall walnut market.

The report titled “Walnut Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global walnut market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by nature, by form, by category, by end-use and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global walnut market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Andersen Shelling Inc, Agromillora Group, Alpine Pacific Nut, California Walnut Company, Borges India Private Limited, Gold River Orchards, Crain Walnut Shelling Inc, Empire Nut Company, LLC, Guerra Nut Shelling Company, Grower Direct Nut Co. Inc, Morada Produce Company L.P., Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc, Kashmir Walnut Group, Mid Valley Nut and Royal Saffron Company.

