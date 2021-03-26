Global Watermelon Drink Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Watermelon Drink:

Executive Summary

This report studies the global market size of Watermelon Drink in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Watermelon Drink in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Watermelon Drink market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Watermelon Drink market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

WTRMLN WTR

LemonConcentrate S.L.

Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd

NAWON

World Waters, LLC

PepsiCo Inc

Nestlé S.A.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Watermelon Drink market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Watermelon Drink market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Watermelon Drink companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Watermelon Drink submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Watermelon Drink are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Watermelon Drink market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Watermelon Drink Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Watermelon Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Watermelon Juice

1.4.3 Watermelone Soda

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Watermelon Drink Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Catering

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2.1 Global Watermelon Drink Market Size

2.1.1 Global Watermelon Drink Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Watermelon Drink Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Watermelon Drink Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Watermelon Drink Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Watermelon Drink Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Watermelon Drink Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Watermelon Drink Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Watermelon Drink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Watermelon Drink Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Watermelon Drink Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Watermelon Drink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Watermelon Drink Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Watermelon Drink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Watermelon Drink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Watermelon Drink Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Watermelon Drink Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Watermelon Drink Sales by Type

4.2 Global Watermelon Drink Revenue by Type

4.3 Watermelon Drink Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Watermelon Drink Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 WTRMLN WTR

11.1.1 WTRMLN WTR Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 WTRMLN WTR Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 WTRMLN WTR Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.1.5 WTRMLN WTR Recent Development

11.2 LemonConcentrate S.L.

11.2.1 LemonConcentrate S.L. Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 LemonConcentrate S.L. Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 LemonConcentrate S.L. Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.2.5 LemonConcentrate S.L. Recent Development

11.3 Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd

11.3.1 Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.3.5 Asia Food & Beverage Co., Ltd Recent Development

11.4 NAWON

11.4.1 NAWON Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 NAWON Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 NAWON Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.4.5 NAWON Recent Development

11.5 World Waters, LLC

11.5.1 World Waters, LLC Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 World Waters, LLC Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 World Waters, LLC Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.5.5 World Waters, LLC Recent Development

11.6 PepsiCo Inc

11.6.1 PepsiCo Inc Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 PepsiCo Inc Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 PepsiCo Inc Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.6.5 PepsiCo Inc Recent Development

11.7 Nestlé S.A.

11.7.1 Nestlé S.A. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Nestlé S.A. Watermelon Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Nestlé S.A. Watermelon Drink Products Offered

11.7.5 Nestlé S.A. Recent Development

Continuous…

