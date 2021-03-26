Hard Disk Drive Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2027

In recent past it has been observed that the Hard disk drive market is negatively affected, driven by falling sales in the PC market. But a trend that helped to boost the market growth is the innovation of high-storage portable external hard disks. Hard disk drive market is directly affected by the flash-based SSDs. In now days the adaptation of flash based SSDs in Laptops and personal computers continue at pace and continue to eat into traditional Hard disk drive market and prices are likely to continue to drop in the coming years.

A hard disk drive is apparatus that controls the positioning reading and writing of the hard disk which furnishes data storage. The hard disk drive are largest data storage devices in computers. Hard disk drives can be founded in desktop computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics and enterprise storage arrays in data centers.

Hard Disk DriveMarket: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand and adaptation in cloud storage and other enterprise applications, driving the growth of the Hard disk and drive market. Moreover, stabilization in laptop market is the reason behind increase in sale and shipment of hard disk drive market. Data storage segment is now shifting towards the cloud storage, it is positively effecting the Hard disk drive market. Mobile phone market and laptop market are stabilized and growing since last few years. Si it is expected that the growth of these two market will positively affect Hard disk drive market.

Reduction in demand of Personal computers and notebook further restraints the growth of global hard disk drive market.

Position Sensor Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Type:

Internal Hard Disk Drive

External Hard Disk Drive

Segmentation on the basis of Applications:

Computers/Laptops

Mobile

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Storage capacity:

500 GB

1 TB

More than 1TB

Segmentation on the basis of End-user:

Individual

Commercial

Key Contracts

In November 2015, Fujitsu Limited acquired French software company UShareSoft. The company made this acquisition to grow its cloud business.

Key Players

Key players of global hard disk drive market are Western Digital Technologies, Seagate Technology LLC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION. In 2014, Western Digital Technologies. Other prominent vendors in global hard disk drive marker are Buffalo Americas, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell, Lenovo and Transcend Information, Inc. etc.