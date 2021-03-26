Healthcare Information Exchange Market Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Drivers and Forecast to 2023
Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) is transmission of healthcare information electronically among healthcare professionals, healthcare information organizations, and government agencies within a region according to national standards.
With the growing demand for data exchange, the healthcare information exchange market is expected to accelerate at a rapid, during the forecast years. Other factors, such as government support in creating infrastructure for data exchange, and rising investment from government, private institutions and individuals, are driving the growth of the healthcare information exchange market.
Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-65611
Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Healthcare Information Exchange will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Healthcare Information Exchange market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Information Exchange market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Centralized /Consolidated Models
- Decentralized / Federated Models
Segmentation by application:
- Healthcare Provider (Hospitals, Care Provider)
- Public Health Agency
- Medical Research Institution
Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-65611
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- Allscripts
- Cerner
- OpenText
- Epic Systems
- Infor
- Medicity
- NextGen
- Optum
- Orion Health
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-65611/
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Healthcare Information Exchange market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Healthcare Information Exchange market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Healthcare Information Exchange players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Healthcare Information Exchange with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Healthcare Information Exchange submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.