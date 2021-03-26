Heart Beat Sensor Market Growth of the Market over 2028

Heart Beat Sensor: Introduction

Patients with heart-related conditions require a personal heart beat sensor that allows them to measure their real-time heart rate and record it for future analysis. However, these heart beat sensors are more commonly used by fitness experts and fitness performers. Today, heart beat sensors are integrated into smart watches and other pulse-sensing accessories.

Conventional models of heat beat sensors usually have two components – a transmitter (worn as a chest strap) and a receiver. Water or other liquid with similar tendencies is required for good conduction. These heart beat sensors detect the pulse and transmit a signal. These signals are received by the receiver component of the heart beat sensor, which uses the signals to deduce the heart rate. The signal transmitted by the transmitter can be a radio pulse or a uniquely coded signal (via Bluetooth or other wireless sensor networks) that eliminates cross-talk interference.

Recent heart beat sensors utilise optics to measure the heart rate. In addition, heart beat sensors measure the blood flow changes by beaming an LED through the skin and deducing how the LED’s light scatters off the blood vessels. This heart beat sensor technology can also measure the peripheral capillary oxygen saturation in (SpO 2 ) blood, in addition to the measurement of the heart rate. A microprocessor is integrated into the heart beat sensor, which simultaneously measures the heart rate, SpO2 and other blood flow-related parameters. These heart beat sensors include gyroscopes, accelerometers and GPS, which enables them to sense the user’s distance, speed and location. This factor eliminates the requirement of sensors worn on the ankles or wrists.

Heart Beat Sensor: Market Drivers

The usage of heart beat sensors in the treatment of patients with chronic heart conditions can greatly enhance the quality of the life of these patients. Heart beat sensors allow patients to prevent unforeseen health complications, minimise the overall healthcare costs and maintain the patients’ independence. By incorporating heart beat sensors, patients can avoid last-minute clinic visits and doctor appointments. These are among factors that are expected to maintain the growth of the global heart beat sensor market. Heart beat sensors also offer a physiological parameters-based trend analysis, which in enables the early detection of health deterioration. The increasing public interest for health and fitness is also estimated to boost the global heart beat sensor market. Factors such as the growth of the global wearable device market are also expected to propel the global heart beat sensor market.

Heart Beat Sensor: Market Segmentation

On the basis of monitoring type, the global heart beat sensor market can be segmented into:

Vital Sign Monitoring

Diagnostic Monitoring

Specialised Monitoring

At present, vital sign monitoring type of heart beat sensors hold the largest market share of the global heart beat sensor market. However, the specialised monitoring type of heart beat sensors are expected to register the highest growth rate in the global heart beat sensor market.

On the basis of application, the global heart beat sensor market can be segmented into the following:

Self-care

Telehealth

Medical

Heart Beat Sensor: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global heart beat sensor market and is estimated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the heart beat sensor market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of automation in the healthcare sector. The adoption of IoT technologies in the healthcare industry is driving the heart beat sensor market. Increase in the disposable income in the residential sector also plays a major role in driving the global heart beat sensor market. SEA and other APAC economies are expected to register a significant growth rate in the heart beat sensor market. Western and Eastern European countries are also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Heart Beat Sensor: Key Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global heart beat sensor market include Polar Global; Garmin Ltd.; 4iiii Innovations; LifeTrak Inc.; Wahoo Fitness; Medtronic (Zephyr); Cardiosport and Suunto.

