High Temperature Gaskets Market Overview, Segments, Drivers, Trends, Major Players, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2022
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the High Temperature Gaskets industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, High Temperature Gaskets market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 5.17%
from 18429.7 million $ in 2014 to 21440.3 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few years, High Temperature Gaskets market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the High Temperature Gaskets will reach 27458.1 million $.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- ThreeBond Group
- Lamons
- Garlock Sealing Technologies
- Teadit Group
- 3M
- Flexitallic Group
- Excelsior, Inc
- Gasket Resources Inc
- Spetech Sp.Z.o.o
- Premier Seals Manufacturing
- National Engineering Products Inc.
- Jet Lube LLC
- Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik GmBH
- I. Schulze Chemotechnische Fabrik e.K
- IGS Industries
- W. Chesterton
- Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc
- Advanced Sealing
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
—Product Type Segmentation
- Metallic
- Semi-Metallic
- Non-Metallic
- UHT Liquid Gaskets
—Industry Segmentation
- Power Generation
- Oil and gas
- Chemical Processing
- Primary Metals
- Transportation
—Channel Segmentation
- Direct Sales
- Distributor
