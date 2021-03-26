Increasing Uses of Hydrophobic Spray in Medical Devices may Fuel the Demand for Hydrophobic Spray in Future

Hydrophobic sprays make the surface water repellent to prevent it from corrosion and other moisture related damages.

The global hydrophobic spray market is segmented by applications into consumer goods, textile, aerospace, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace and households. The adoption of hydrophobic spray in automotive industries is expected to increase in upcoming years due to ability of hydrophobic spray to make vehicle scratch proof. Further, coating done by hydrophobic spray on vehicle offers various benefits such as anti-UV damage and self-cleaning of vehicles.

Global hydrophobic spray market is expected to register a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Hydrophobic spray/coating is very beneficial in those situations where high water resistance property is required. Rapid introduction of new applications of hydrophobic spray such as oil & gas applications and coating of filtration parts is expected to enhance the growth of Global Hydrophobic Spray market during the forecast period.

The anti-wetting segment by end-use is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of hydrophobic spray for anti-wetting applications is fuelling the growth of this segment. For instance, equipment such as turbine blades and filtration parts should have high water resistance properties.

Wide Scale Applications

Demand for hydrophobic coating is anticipated to rise in various sectors such as automotive, industrial and others owing to its ability to offer water resistance properties to nearly every material. Additionally, increasing uses of hydrophobic spray in medical devices is also a key factor which may fuel the demand for hydrophobic spray in near future. Some automotive uses of hydrophobic spray are automotive paint and painted aluminium rims.

Technological Innovations

Ongoing research & development activities to improve the performance of hydrophobic coating and to develop new applications of hydrophobic spray are envisioned to bolster the growth of hydrophobic spray market. For instance, introduction of nano technology in hydrophobic coating is predicted to strengthen the growth of global hydrophobic spray market in near future.

However, high cost associated with Hydrophobic Spray/coating and presences of other techniques to increase water resistance properties are some of the factors that are likely to obstruct the growth of the hydrophobic spray market in the near future.

Market Size and Forecast

Geographically, global hydrophobic sprays market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America is believed to dominate the global hydrophobic sprays market followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is envisioned to behold the fastest growth over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hydrophobic spray market which includes company profiling of Aculon Inc., DryWired, NEI Corporation, Hydrobead, P2i Ltd, UltraTech International, Inc., NTT Advanced Technology, NANOSKIN Car Care Products and Autus Labs Pvt. Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hydrophobic spray market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

