Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market: Industry Drivers, Global Trends, Segmentation by Product, Types, Application, Regions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024

“Enforcement of stringent regulations is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of laboratory information management systems market globally”. The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to grow from USD 656.74 million 2017 to USD 1,226.63 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.34%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global laboratory information management systems market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the global laboratory information management systems market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product , the laboratory information management systems is studied across Integrated, and Standalone.

, the laboratory information management systems is studied across On-Cloud, and On-Premises. Based on End User, the laboratory information management systems is studied across Academic & Research Institutes, Infectious Diseases, Laboratories, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

Based on geography, the laboratory information management systems is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Company Usability Profiles:

The laboratory information management systems market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

Abbott Laboratories

2. Agile Frameworks LLC

3. Autoscribe Informatics

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Computing Solutions, Inc.

6. Core Informatics, LLC

7. IBM Watson Health

8. Illumina, Inc.

9. LABWORKS LLC

10. LabLynx, Inc.

11. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

12. LabWare, Inc.

13. McKesson Corporation

14. Soft Computer Consultants, Inc.

15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

