Medical Device and Accessories Market: Overview, Competitive Landscape, Global Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
A parent device is a finished device the performance of which is supplemented, supported and/or augmented by one or number of accessories. An accessory is a finished device that is developed for supplementing, supporting and/or augmenting performance of the parent device. Definitions as per FDA documentations. Medical Device & Accessories are manufactured under the set of guidelines by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that is to be followed by industries and also by FDA staff while testing. Use of Medical Device & Accessories is growing due to factors like; increasing number of cases various diseases, technical development in the field, rising aged population across the globe, increasing outcomes of medical procedures, rising investment by companies across the globe for R&D, rising awareness amongst the population about healthcare sector, etc. Therefore, the Medical Device & Accessories Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period.
The global Medical Device & Accessories Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.
Market Segmentation
The global Medical Device & Accessories Market is based on segment, by Types Of Device the market is segmented into Global Suture Needles Market, Global Diabetes Monitors Market, Global Nerve Stimulator Market, Coronary Pressure Monitors and Therapeutic Medical Guide.
Medical Device & Accessories Market, By Types Of Device
- Global Suture Needles Market
- Global Diabetes Monitors Market
- Global Nerve Stimulator Market
- Coronary Pressure Monitors
- Therapeutic Medical Guide
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis
- Danaher Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips n.v
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
- What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?
- What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
- What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
- Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?