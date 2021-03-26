METAL DETECTOR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2024
Scope of the Report:
The major regions to produce Metal Detector are Asia-Pacific and North America, which accounting for more than 70% of production in total in 2015. North America is the largest production region (production share 45% in 2015), followed by Asia-Pacific.
According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 76% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Minelab, Bounty Hunter, Fisher, Garrett, Teknetics.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the world security situation and the rise of archaeological exploration, investors are quite optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The worldwide market for Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Metal Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Minelab
Bounty Hunter
Fisher
Garrett
Teknetics
Whites
Titan
OKM
Tesoro
Makro
Nokta
Treasure Cove
Big Sail
Viper
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Very Low Frequency
Pulse Induction
Beat-frequency Oscillation
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Military
Archaeology and Treasure Hunting
Leisure and Entertainment
Others
