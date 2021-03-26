Middle East and Africa Infusion Pump Systems Market 2019 Analysis By Demand, Size, Growth, Revenue, Innovations, Key Players, Types, Applications and Forecast Till 2025

Infusion pumps are medical devices that are used to deliver vitamins/drugs/hormones in large and small amounts into the patient’s body in a slow and controlled manner. Infusion pumps deliver medications and nutrients like analgesics, antibiotics, hormones, drugs etc. The various routes of administration used by infusion pumps are intravenous, subcutaneous, arterial, intrathecal, epidural and enteral. The diseases that require infusion therapy are cancer, diabetes, dehydration, gastrointestinal diseases, immune deficiencies and any other diseases where the patient may not be able to take medications orally.

Middle East & Africa Infusion Pump Systems accessories, software market is expected to reach USD at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

Infusion Pump Systems are growing with the highest rate devices are frequently preferred over accessories and software. The market is segmented into infusion pump systems, infusion pump accessories and infusion pump management software. The infusion pump systems market is sub-segmented into volumetric infusion pump systems, syringe infusion pump systems, ambulatory infusion pump systems, enteral infusion pump systems, insulin infusion pump systems, implantable infusion pump systems, anesthesia infusion pump systems, chemotherapy infusion pump systems and patient-controlled analgesic. The infusion pump accessories market is sub-segmented into infusion administration sets, IV set and needleless connectors. Infusion pump management softwares market is sub-segmented into asset management modules, electronic medical records (EMR) modules, respiratory monitoring modules and others. In 2018, infusion pump systems segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

General infusion is growing at the highest rate because these devices are used for administration of nutrients, drug. The market is segmented into general infusion, pain and anesthesia management, insulin infusion, enteral infusion, chemotherapy and others.

Hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR because infusion pump devices are mainly used in hospitals for administration of the chemotherapy, nutrients in infants and adults and hormones. The market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory centers, home healthcare and other end users.

Public segment is growing at the highest rate because public bodies are financially strong so public bodies developed more technological advanced devices and involved in more research and development of devices. The market is segmented into public and private. In 2018, Public segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Players

Avanos Corporate

Baxter

B.Braun Melsungen Ag

Medtronic

BD

Lifescan,Inc

Micrel

Moog Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Zoll Medical Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Type (Infusion Pump Systems, Infusion Pump Accessories, Infusion Pump Management Softwares), Application (General Infusion, Pain and Anaesthesia Management, Insulin Infusion, Enteral Infusion, Chemotherapy, Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Centres, Home Healthcare, Other End Users), Distribution Channel (Public, Private), Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordan, Oman, North Africa, Egypt , South Africa , Qatar, Bahrain, Morocco, Algeria , Tunisia, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Middle East & Africa infusion pump systems, accessories and software market are segmented into five notable segments which are type, application, end user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into infusion pump systems, infusion pump accessories and infusion pump management software’s. The infusion pump systems market is sub-segmented into volumetric infusion pump systems, syringe infusion pump systems, ambulatory infusion pump systems, enteral infusion pump systems, insulin infusion pump systems, implantable infusion pump systems, anaesthesia infusion pump systems, chemotherapy infusion pump systems and patient-controlled analgesic. The infusion pump accessories market is sub-segmented into infusion administration sets, IV set and needleless connectors. Infusion pump management software market is sub-segmented into asset management modules, electronic medical records (EMR) modules, respiratory monitoring modules and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general infusion, pain and anesthesia management, insulin infusion, enteral infusion, chemotherapy and others.

On the basis of end-users the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory centers, home healthcare and other end users.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into public and private.

