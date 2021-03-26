Mobile Business Intelligence Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Mobile Business Intelligence Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Mobile Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile business intelligence refers to deployment of business data on to mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets etc. Many key benefits of Mobile Business intelligence including increased competitive advantage, customer satisfaction, improved ROI and workforce productivity. Mobile business intelligence tools enable the mobile users to get business insights by analyzing data with the help of applications for mobile and smart devices.

Over the last few years, the use of Mobile business intelligence tools to make business decisions has been making its way to the forefront, with organizations of all sizes gaining insights from past data with the help of Mobile business intelligence tools. Mobile business intelligence market is one of the greatly increasing market due to increase in use of smartphones, tablet PCs and other mobile devices at work place. Moreover, many organizations are looking to leverage the ability to receive and disseminate reporting and analytics from mobile devices in order to stay informed, make timely decisions and boost productivity.

In 2017, the global Mobile Business Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Microstrategy

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Information Builders

Tibco Software

Yellowfin International

Qlik Technologies

Zoho

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare and Pharma

Automotive

Consumer Packaged Goods

Retail

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Business Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare and Pharma

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Consumer Packaged Goods

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Energy

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size

2.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Business Intelligence Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Business Intelligence Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in China

7.3 China Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

7.4 China Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in India

10.3 India Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

10.4 India Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Mobile Business Intelligence Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP SE

12.1.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.1.4 SAP SE Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 Microstrategy

12.5.1 Microstrategy Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.5.4 Microstrategy Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microstrategy Recent Development

12.6 SAS Institute

12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.7 Tableau Software

12.7.1 Tableau Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.7.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

12.8 Information Builders

12.8.1 Information Builders Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.8.4 Information Builders Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Information Builders Recent Development

12.9 Tibco Software

12.9.1 Tibco Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.9.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

12.10 Yellowfin International

12.10.1 Yellowfin International Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Business Intelligence Introduction

12.10.4 Yellowfin International Revenue in Mobile Business Intelligence Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Yellowfin International Recent Development

12.11 Qlik Technologies

12.12 Zoho

Continued….

