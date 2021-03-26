Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025
This report focuses on the global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines development in United States, Europe and China.
Multi-screen content discovery engine is an implemented software platform for end-users to browse for television content online. Multi screen discovery platforms are growing in importance with the increasing trends such as video on demand (VOD), video on internet (VOI), social TV and smart TV among others, which are enhancing the need for end-user engagement.
Taboola and Outbrain are the leading players with the market share of 5.01% and 4.51% respectively, in terms of revenue. The top 8 listed companies accounted for 17.07% of the revenue market share in 2017.
There is a significant increase in the multi screen content discovery engines market because it drives traffic to a particular site and provide relevant content to the end-users. Some of the major factors driving the content recommendation engine market include increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, rapid digitalization, and need for analyzing large volumes of customer data.
In 2017, the global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Taboola
Outbrain
TiVo(Rovi)
ContentWise
Ooyala
ThinkAnalytics
Red Bee Media
ExpertMarker
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Based on Tablet
Based on Smartphone
Based on Internet
Based on Television
Market segment by Application, split into
IPTV
OTT
CATV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Based on Tablet
1.4.3 Based on Smartphone
1.4.4 Based on Internet
1.4.5 Based on Television
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IPTV
1.5.3 OTT
1.5.4 CATV
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size
2.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in China
7.3 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
7.4 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in India
10.3 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
10.4 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Taboola
12.1.1 Taboola Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.1.4 Taboola Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Taboola Recent Development
12.2 Outbrain
12.2.1 Outbrain Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.2.4 Outbrain Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Outbrain Recent Development
12.3 TiVo(Rovi)
12.3.1 TiVo(Rovi) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.3.4 TiVo(Rovi) Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TiVo(Rovi) Recent Development
12.4 ContentWise
12.4.1 ContentWise Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.4.4 ContentWise Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ContentWise Recent Development
12.5 Ooyala
12.5.1 Ooyala Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.5.4 Ooyala Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ooyala Recent Development
12.6 ThinkAnalytics
12.6.1 ThinkAnalytics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.6.4 ThinkAnalytics Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ThinkAnalytics Recent Development
12.7 Red Bee Media
12.7.1 Red Bee Media Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.7.4 Red Bee Media Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Red Bee Media Recent Development
12.8 ExpertMarker
12.8.1 ExpertMarker Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction
12.8.4 ExpertMarker Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ExpertMarker Recent Development
Continued….
