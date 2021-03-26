Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

Multi-screen content discovery engine is an implemented software platform for end-users to browse for television content online. Multi screen discovery platforms are growing in importance with the increasing trends such as video on demand (VOD), video on internet (VOI), social TV and smart TV among others, which are enhancing the need for end-user engagement.

Taboola and Outbrain are the leading players with the market share of 5.01% and 4.51% respectively, in terms of revenue. The top 8 listed companies accounted for 17.07% of the revenue market share in 2017.

There is a significant increase in the multi screen content discovery engines market because it drives traffic to a particular site and provide relevant content to the end-users. Some of the major factors driving the content recommendation engine market include increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, rapid digitalization, and need for analyzing large volumes of customer data.

In 2017, the global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Taboola

Outbrain

TiVo(Rovi)

ContentWise

Ooyala

ThinkAnalytics

Red Bee Media

ExpertMarker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Based on Tablet

Based on Smartphone

Based on Internet

Based on Television

Market segment by Application, split into

IPTV

OTT

CATV

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Based on Tablet

1.4.3 Based on Smartphone

1.4.4 Based on Internet

1.4.5 Based on Television

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IPTV

1.5.3 OTT

1.5.4 CATV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size

2.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in China

7.3 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

7.4 China Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in India

10.3 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

10.4 India Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Taboola

12.1.1 Taboola Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.1.4 Taboola Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Taboola Recent Development

12.2 Outbrain

12.2.1 Outbrain Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.2.4 Outbrain Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Outbrain Recent Development

12.3 TiVo(Rovi)

12.3.1 TiVo(Rovi) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.3.4 TiVo(Rovi) Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 TiVo(Rovi) Recent Development

12.4 ContentWise

12.4.1 ContentWise Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.4.4 ContentWise Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ContentWise Recent Development

12.5 Ooyala

12.5.1 Ooyala Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.5.4 Ooyala Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ooyala Recent Development

12.6 ThinkAnalytics

12.6.1 ThinkAnalytics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.6.4 ThinkAnalytics Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ThinkAnalytics Recent Development

12.7 Red Bee Media

12.7.1 Red Bee Media Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.7.4 Red Bee Media Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Red Bee Media Recent Development

12.8 ExpertMarker

12.8.1 ExpertMarker Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Introduction

12.8.4 ExpertMarker Revenue in Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ExpertMarker Recent Development

Continued….

