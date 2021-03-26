Non-woven filter media Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Non-woven filter media Market: Introduction- A non-woven filter media is a collection of random fibers bound together by entangling filaments chemically, thermally or technically to provide interconnected open spaces across the cross-section in order to ease the removal of particulate contaminates or matter from the gaseous or liquid media flowing through it. Within the textile industry, non-woven filter media is ordinarily known as felts. Properties, such as high thermal insulation, high strength and pore size distribution, high liquid resistance and anti-microbial and absorbance make the Non-woven filter media an attractive material to be used for various applications. Thus, owing to the above said properties, non-woven filter media finds application in various end use industries, such as coffee & tea, automotive, waste management, pharmaceutical and oil & gas, etc.

Non-woven filter media is easy to handle and cost effective to be used in any kind of application. Generally, non-woven filter media is preferred over paper, cloth and other filtration systems or media as non-woven filter media can be customized according to the needs of end users. Thus, owing to this particular property, the non-woven filter media is expected to gain popularity over the forecast period.

Non-woven filter media Market: Dynamics-Bettering economic scenario around the world, rising consumer confidence and shift in lifestyle of individuals is resulting in a continuous increase in technologically advanced and new-fuel efficient cars. Stringent regulations and initiatives by governments across several countries to curb air and water pollution is expected also to further propel the demand for non-woven filter media across the globe during the forecast period.

Growth in automotive sector is also expected to add to the growth of the non-woven filter media market during the forecast period which can be attributed to the wide application areas of non-woven filter media in automotive sector. Demand for vehicles is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, which will lead to increased sales of non-woven filter media during the forecast period. Water treatment applications are expected to pave a lucrative path for Non-woven filter media manufacturers which can be attributed to the quick and rapid growth of membrane-based desalination, water recycling and wastewater treatment options. Fluctuations in raw material prices and priced of non-woven filter media are the two factors which are expected to as an obstacle to the growth of the overall non-woven filter media market during the forecast period.

Non-woven filter media Market: Segmentation-By filter type, the non-woven filter media market can be segmented as: Natural, Synthetic. By product type, the non-woven filter media market can be segmented as: Surface Filter, Depth Filter, By Technology, the Non-woven filter media market can be segmented as: Spunbond ,Airlaid ,Meltblown ,Others . By end use Industry, the non-woven filter media market can be segmented as: Automotive ,Semiconductor ,Pharmaceutical ,Food & Beverage ,Manufacturing ,Water Treatment ,Petroleum & Refining ,Others

Non-woven filter media Market: Regional Outlook – North America and Europe regions are expected to witness significant growth in the sales of non-woven filter media during the forecast period which can be attributed to the growth in the automotive sector in Germany and the U.S and growth of the healthcare industry in both the regions, especially in Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the prominent share in the Global Non-woven filter media Market during the forecast period which can be attributed to the rapid growth of various end use industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, electronics and food & beverage, etc. in regions, especially in China, India and Japan, etc. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to witness steady growth in the non-woven filter media Market during the forecast period.

Non-woven filter media Market: Key Participants-Examples of some of the key participants in the global Non-woven filter media market are: 3M ,Gordian Nonwoven Technology Co. ,DuPont Nonwovens ,Honeywell International, Inc. ,Delstar Technologies Inc. ,Pegas Nonwovens Inc. ,Kimberly-Clark Corp. ,Foss Manufacturing Co. ,Hanes Companies, Inc. ,Donaldson Co.

