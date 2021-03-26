OILFIELD PROCESS CHEMICALS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
Oilfield Process Chemicals Market 2018
This report studies the global Oilfield Process Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oilfield Process Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Baker Hughes
BASF
Halliburton
Schlumberger
The Dow Chemical company
Akzo Nobel
DuPont
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Clariant
Ecolab
Gulf Coast Chemical
Huntsman International
Lamberti
Newpark Resources
SICHEM
Solvay
Albemarle
Ashland
CES Energy Solutions
Chemex
Dorf Ketal
Stepan
Lubrizol
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Drilling Fluids
Cementing Chemicals
Workover and Completion Chemicals
Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
Stimulation Chemicals
Production Chemicals
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Drilling Fluid
Well Stimulation
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Cementing
Workover and Completion
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Research Report 2018
1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Process Chemicals
1.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Drilling Fluids
1.2.3 Cementing Chemicals
1.2.5 Workover and Completion Chemicals
1.2.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
1.2.7 Stimulation Chemicals
Production Chemicals
1.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Drilling Fluid
1.3.3 Well Stimulation
1.3.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
1.3.5 Cementing
1.3.6 Workover and Completion
1.4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Process Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……
7 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Baker Hughes
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 BASF
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 BASF Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Halliburton
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Halliburton Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Schlumberger
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 The Dow Chemical company
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 The Dow Chemical company Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Akzo Nobel
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Akzo Nobel Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 DuPont
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 DuPont Oilfield Process Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
