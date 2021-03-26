WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Ostomy/Stoma Care 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 4.1 billion Forecast By 2024”.

Ostomy/Stoma Care Industry 2019

Description:-

The global ostomy care market is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2024. Ostomy, also known as stoma is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of diseased portions of the urinary or gastrointestinal system and formation of an artificial opening in the stomach or abdomen to allow the elimination of body wastes. Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy are the three types of ostomy. In the colostomy, the opening is made from the large intestine to the abdominal wall so the feces can bypass through the anal canal. In Urostomy, the urine passes straight into a stoma bag and thus bypasses through urethra. In Ileostomy, the damaged part is removed from the ileum and diverted to an artificial opening in the abdominal wall.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695608-ostomy-stoma-care-market-by-product-bags-surgery

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The global ostomy care market is driven by the rising geriatric population and increased number of ostomy surgeries in bladder cancer, bowel cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases. Moreover, rising number of patient awareness programs on the use of ostomy products, and new product innovation are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, difficult reimbursement climate and increased cost of surgical care are factors expected to stifle the growth of the global ostomy care market through the foreseeable future.

The overall market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on the product, the global ostomy care market is further categorized into bags and accessories. The bags segment is further sub segmented into surgery type, usability, shape and system type. The surgery type is further broken down into colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy. Among the surgery types, colostomy surgery is expected to exhibit strong growth followed by Ileostomy and urostomy. By usability, the bags are segmented into close end and drainable bags. On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into one-piece systems, and two-piece systems.

Accessories remain a very important part of the product offering and are a rapidly growing segment within ostomy care market. The accessories segment of global ostomy care market is further segmented into creams, deodorants, powders & pastes, cleansers, belt, tapes, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global ostomy care market is further segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2017, the home care settings segment is estimated to dominate the global ostomy care market.

By geography, the global ostomy care market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to have the largest market share for ostomy care market in 2017. This region is dominated in ostomy care market due to increased prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, increased patient awareness programs continue to drive penetration and market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in global ostomy care market include Coloplast, ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BAO-Health, Welland Medical Limited, Marlen International, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., and Flexicare Medical Limited among others.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695608-ostomy-stoma-care-market-by-product-bags-surgery

Table Of Contents

Overview and Scope Executive Summary Ostomy Care Market Insights Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by Product Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by End User Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by Regions Company Profiles

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)