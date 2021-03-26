Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

With increasing use of passive infrared motion sensors in these devices, the market is showing substantial growth over the forecast period and is thus acting as a major driver of the market. High cost of passive infrared motion sensors and lack of availability of cheaper alternatives is a major restraint hindering the growth of the PIR motion sensor market. In addition, passive infrared motion sensors cannot detect objects moving at a very low speed which is also a major hindrance in the growth of the overall market.

The Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor.

This report presents the worldwide Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atmel

Honeywell International

Murata Manufacturing

Panasonic

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cypress Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor

Epson Toyocom

Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Breakdown Data by Type

Heat detector

Smoke detector

Motion controller

Others

Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Breakdown Data by Application

Security

Commercial

Smart Home

Military And Defense

Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Passive Infrared (PIR) Motion Sensor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

