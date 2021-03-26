Personal and Homecare Robotics Market Growth Analysis, CAGR, Industry Drivers, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal and Homecare Robotics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal and Homecare Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal and Homecare Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-130606

This study considers the Personal and Homecare Robotics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Smart Robots

Half Smart Robots

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Old Man

Child

Other

Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-130606

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blue Frog Robotics

Jibo

LG Electronics

PARO Robots US

Robert Bosch

SoftBank Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-130606/

Research objectives