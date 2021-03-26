Photomask Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Photomask Market Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions, type and application from 2019 to 2024. The market research report incorporates analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Besides this, report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and development in key regions status. The Report Includes Key Players such as: Hoya, DNP, SK-Electronics, Toppan, Photronics, LG Innotek, Compugraphics Photomask Solutions, Taiwan Mask, IGI, Nippon Filcon, HTA, ShenZheng QingVi, Plasma Therm

Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures.

Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of photomasks has become complex.

China was the largest consumer market with a market share of 27.62% in 2011 and 28.34% in 2015. Japan and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.82% and 20.15% in 2015.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 43.22% in 2011 and 44.38% in 2015. Japan and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 32.60% and 13.89% in 2015.

At present, the top thirteen companies make up more than 90% market share of the Photomask market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The largest manufacturer is Hoya, making more than 74% market share of this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Photomask market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4790 million by 2024, from US$ 3660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Photomask business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Photomask market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Photomask value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Quartz Mask

Soda Mask

Toppan

Film

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Photomask consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Photomask market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Photomask manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Photomask with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Photomask submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

