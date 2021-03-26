Pigment Dispersion Market 2018 Industry Analysis Survey, Size, Share, Investment, Competitive Analysis, and Future Demand till 2023

Pigment Dispersion Market Overview to 2023:

Pigment Dispersion is a suspension of insoluble solid particles either in organic solvent or water. Pigment Dispersion particles play a significant role in determining the end properties of lacquers, paints or printing inks. The main functions of these dispersions are to resist chemical attacks, discoloration, weather, and harsh temperatures. The main applications are in the field of automobile, chemical and construction industries.

As per our Analysis, some of the prominent market factors and trends identified in the Global Pigment Dispersion Market include rapid increase in construction activities, rising demand for protective paints in automotive industry, and UV protection paints for aircrafts. Moreover, demand for pigment dispersion is predicted to witness significant growth over the assessment period due to surging demand for wood finish paints. The Global Construction Market is expected to grow at a faster pace than world GDP over the next decade as Asian economies continue to industrialize and the U.S. recovers from the sharp downturn during the global financial crisis. Mergers and acquisitions among automotive manufacturers & suppliers coupled with increasing automobile production and sales is also estimated to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income in the emerging economies is predicted to propel the growth of the market during the assessment period, 2017 to 2023. However, implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies have restricted the use of toxic organic chemicals used in the production of pigment dispersion, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Key Players:

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant

RPM International Inc.

Tikkurila Oyj

KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD

Kelly-Moore Paints

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Regional Analysis:

The Global Pigment Dispersion Market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the review period, 2017 to 2023 on account of expanding aerospace and defense sector. The demand for pigment dispersion is predicted to surge in numerous countries of the Middle East & Africa such as Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Kuwait due to increasing tourism & travel sector. Moreover, the presence of tremendous oil & gas reserves in this region is predicted to propel the growth of the market owing to pigment dispersion use in protecting industrial machinery.

North American Pigment Dispersion Market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth on account of high consumption potential, increasing production capacities, and rising economic growth rate. In North America, the U.S. is predicted to be a major contributor in the regional growth of Pigment Dispersion Market and is expected to see a significant demand for Pigment Dispersion during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. As of 2016, the U.S accounted for the largest market share and is followed by Canada in terms of value & volume and is estimated to grow with the moderate CAGR on account of growth in Pigment Dispersion based Paints & Coatings application in furniture sector. In Europe, the demand for pigment dispersion is predicted to grow in various countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K, France, and Russia on account of increasing expenditure in innovation and growing purchasing power of consumers. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are also predicted to witness substantial growth owing to increasing consumer spending on passenger cars as well as involvement of new technologies and inventions in Pigment Dispersion. Asia Pacific pigment dispersion market is predicted to grow with the moderate CAGR due to developing crude oil processing and expanding petroleum refineries in India and China and this will further boost the industrial Pigment Dispersion Coatings Market. Moreover, continuous growth of automotive sector in various economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan is expected to raise the demand for synthetic lubricants which in turn is predicted to fuel the demand for Pigment Dispersion over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Pigment Dispersion Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into water, solvent, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the Pigment Dispersion Market is categorized into construction, automobile, aerospace, furniture, printing and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

