Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Analysis Includes Growth, Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Invasive surgeries performed by urologists necessitate the need for advanced imaging systems that provide intricate details on infected organs & tissues, as well as the maturation of a disease.

Replacing the existing imaging devices with 3D portable ultrasound bladder has been proven to improve the efficiency of treating urinary disorders. Images derived from portable ultrasound bladder scanners are also safeguarding the health of patients by providing accurate topography of infected organs, mitigating the risks of clinical misinterpretation. A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights has projected that over 90% of the global revenues from sales of portable ultrasound bladder scanner will be accounted by 3D products.

Future Market Insights’ report, titled “Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” delivers insights on key factors driving the growth of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. By the end of 2026, the global market for portable ultrasound bladder scanners is projected to incur a steady growth in terms of market value, rising from an estimated US$ 93.8 million in 2016 to US$ 170.6 million, exhibiting a 6.2% CAGR during the period.

According to the report, prevalence of independent urology care centres, pathology labs, and diagnostic facilities in the world reduces the potential risks of business impedance due to inadequate distribution. Hospitals will continue to be the largest end-users of portable ultrasound bladder scanners, while diagnostic centres will account for about 15% share of global revenues during the forecast period.

Operational flexibility of ultrasound scanning technology, coupled with the benefits of handy devices that facilitate visualization mobility, will continue favouring the growth in global sales of portable ultrasound bladder scanners. Urologic patients are expected to opt for non-invasive bladder scanning procedures that deliver results in real-time and decimate the need for catheterization, which will, in turn, promote the sales of portable ultrasound bladder scanners, globally. Although, global leaders in manufacturing of pharmaceutical & medical devices are compelled to lower the high costs of portable ultrasound bladder scanners for increasing penetration in the global healthcare devices market.

Leading Manufacturers of Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners

A well-established supply chain urges medical device manufacturers to extend their production capacity for portable ultrasound bladder scanners. Strategic collaboration such as Investor AB-owned Patricia Industries acquisition of Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. indicate the aggressive measures are being undertaken by players in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanners market to expand their presence. Companies such as C. R. Bard, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited, and SRS MEDICAL SYSTEMS Inc., have recently made the news for being a part of acquisitions in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Other leading manufacturers of portable ultrasound bladder scanners, profiled in the market, include, Verathon Inc., Echo Son SA, dBMEDx Inc., Caresono Technology Co. Ltd, and Signostics Inc.

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market: Regional Analysis

North America’s portable ultrasound bladder scanner market will account for more than 40% of the global revenues through 2026. The region’s dominance in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is predicted to be attributed by increasing healthcare expenditure in the US. Besides, the portable ultrasound bladder scanners sold in Western Europe are also expected to prominently factor the growth in global revenues. Clinical research institutions based in several Western European countries will be attributing towards development of advanced ultrasound scanning devices for key market players, a majority of whom have expanded their businesses in Europe.

The portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in Western Europe is projected to expand at a 6.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the revenues attained from sales of portable ultrasound bladder scanners in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region have been forecasted to reach US$ 26.4 million by the end of 2026, registering expansion at the highest CAGR – 6.7%. On the other hand, Japan’s portable ultrasound bladder scanner revenues are projected to reach US$ 14.5 million revenues, while Latin America, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to incur nascent growth in their portable ultrasound bladder scanner markets through 2026.