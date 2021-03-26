Post Harvesting Technologies Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Post Harvesting Technologies Market: Introduction

Farming helps most countries increase their economy that is dependent on agriculture. Farming is not only associated with commercialization and sparked images of rows of vegetables. After farming, post harvesting technologies are used to prevent crops deteriorate by cooling, cleaning, sorting and packing. Post harvesting technologies determines the final quality, whether a crop is sold for fresh consumption, or used as an ingredient in a processed food product. The most important factor of using post harvesting technologies is to keep the product cool and also to avoid moisture loss. Post harvesting technologies slows down undesirable chemical changes, and avoids physical damages, such as bruising and spoilage. Post harvesting technologies processes are usually conducted in a packed house. In post harvesting technologies, the storage conditions are critical to maintain quality. With the help of post harvesting technologies, each crop has an optimum range of storage temperature and humidity. The basic principles of post harvesting technologies for most crops are the same, handle with care to avoid damage (cutting, crushing, bruising), cool immediately and maintain in cool conditions, and cull (remove damaged items).

The method of post harvesting technologies depends on the size of the operation and the amount of mechanization. The different type of methods used in post harvesting technologies are manual harvesting, machine threshing, machine reaping, and combine harvesting. Post harvesting technologies are used to develop in relation with needs of each society to stimulate agriculture production, prevent post-harvest losses, improve nutrition and add value of production. The process of developing of post harvesting technologies and its purposeful use need on inter disciplinary and most multidimensional approach.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8022

Post Harvesting Technologies Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The emerging new technological trends are driving the adoption of post harvesting technologies across agriculture industry. IoT and artificial intelligence are being used by all major companies across the agriculture industry and it requires machines with high processing capabilities. Furthermore, the use of analytics and big data processing software is increasing across agriculture industry such as, which is driving the growth of post harvesting technologies market.

Challenges

The primary challenge faced by the farmer in post harvesting technologies market is the high cost of implementation and ensuring privacy & security. The cost of establishing post harvesting technologies in farms is too high, due to its features and installations. Furthermore, high level of technical skills is required for the installation and maintenance of post harvesting technologies.

Global Post Harvesting Technologies Market: Segmentation

The post harvesting technologies market can be segmented into types, applications, and regions.

Segmentation of the Post Harvesting Technologies Market on the Basis of Type:

Coatings

Cleaners

Fungicides

Ethylene

Blockers

Sanitizers

Sprout Inhibitors

Segmentation of the Post Harvesting Technologies Market on the Basis of Applications:

Fruits

Vegetables

Crops

Post Harvesting Technologies Market: Competition Landscape

The names of the key vendors of Post Harvesting Technologies market includes: Decco, Pace International, Xeda International, JBT, and Agrofresh, Absoger s.a., Brancato, catalytic generators Inc. and government bodies & regulatory associations such as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8022